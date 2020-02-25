Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WAB

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $72.75, changing hands as low as $72.04 per share. Wabtec Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WAB's low point in its 52 week range is $61 per share, with $81.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.54. The WAB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

