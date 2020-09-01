Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VYM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (Symbol: VYM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $83.51, changing hands as low as $83.30 per share. Vanguard High Dividend Yield shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VYM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VYM's low point in its 52 week range is $60.07 per share, with $94.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.61.

