Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VYM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (Symbol: VYM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $106.10, changing hands as low as $105.98 per share. Vanguard High Dividend Yield shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VYM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VYM's low point in its 52 week range is $94.59 per share, with $113.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $106.09.

