Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VXF

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (Symbol: VXF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $114.68, changing hands as low as $114.22 per share. Vanguard Extended Market shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VXF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VXF's low point in its 52 week range is $93.42 per share, with $122.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $114.45.

