Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VWOB

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (Symbol: VWOB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.37, changing hands as low as $61.26 per share. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VWOB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VWOB's low point in its 52 week range is $55.45 per share, with $65.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.63.

