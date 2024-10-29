Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VVV

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Valvoline Inc (Symbol: VVV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.70, changing hands as low as $41.55 per share. Valvoline Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VVV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VVV's low point in its 52 week range is $29.15 per share, with $48.265 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.72.

