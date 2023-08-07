Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VTYX

In trading on Monday, shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc (Symbol: VTYX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.64, changing hands as low as $33.67 per share. Ventyx Biosciences Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VTYX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VTYX's low point in its 52 week range is $16.24 per share, with $47.2508 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.24.

