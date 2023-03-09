Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VTWO

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: VTWO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $73.26, changing hands as low as $73.25 per share. Vanguard Russell 2000 shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VTWO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VTWO's low point in its 52 week range is $65.63 per share, with $85.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.36.

