Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VTLE

In trading on Monday, shares of Vital Energy, Inc (Symbol: VTLE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.99, changing hands as low as $49.73 per share. Vital Energy, Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VTLE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VTLE's low point in its 52 week range is $39.74 per share, with $73.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.85.

