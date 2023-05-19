Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VTEB

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (Symbol: VTEB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.73, changing hands as low as $49.68 per share. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VTEB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VTEB's low point in its 52 week range is $47.38 per share, with $51.225 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.75.
Also see: Institutional Holders of Cadence Design Systems
Funds Holding MOGU
TAXI Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.