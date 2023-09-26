Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (Symbol: VT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $93.28, changing hands as low as $93.06 per share. Vanguard Total World Stock shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VT's low point in its 52 week range is $76.80 per share, with $100.725 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.20.

