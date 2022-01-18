Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VSTO

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (Symbol: VSTO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.95, changing hands as low as $40.63 per share. Vista Outdoor Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VSTO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VSTO's low point in its 52 week range is $27.02 per share, with $52.6899 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.08.

