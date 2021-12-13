Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VRTS

In trading on Monday, shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (Symbol: VRTS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $287.89, changing hands as low as $286.79 per share. Virtus Investment Partners Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRTS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VRTS's low point in its 52 week range is $200.94 per share, with $338.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $286.79.

