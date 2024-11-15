Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VRSN

In trading on Friday, shares of Verisign Inc (Symbol: VRSN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $182.96, changing hands as low as $180.36 per share. Verisign Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRSN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VRSN's low point in its 52 week range is $167.045 per share, with $220.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $180.88. The VRSN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

