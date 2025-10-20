Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VRIG

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (Symbol: VRIG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.09, changing hands as low as $25.05 per share. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRIG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VRIG's low point in its 52 week range is $24.79 per share, with $25.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.06.

