Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VOX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard Communication Services ETF (Symbol: VOX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $84.82, changing hands as low as $84.68 per share. Vanguard Communication Services shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VOX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VOX's low point in its 52 week range is $69.48 per share, with $91.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.76.

