Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VONE

BNK Invest BNK Invest
In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (Symbol: VONE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $205.96, changing hands as low as $204.90 per share. Vanguard Russell 1000 shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VONE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Vanguard Russell 1000 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, VONE's low point in its 52 week range is $174.0705 per share, with $220.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $204.70.

