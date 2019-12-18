Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VNQI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (Symbol: VNQI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.97, changing hands as low as $57.50 per share. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate shares are currently trading down about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VNQI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VNQI's low point in its 52 week range is $51.16 per share, with $61.6724 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.53.

