Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VNO

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Vornado Realty Trust (Symbol: VNO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.39, changing hands as low as $36.38 per share. Vornado Realty Trust shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VNO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VNO's low point in its 52 week range is $22.42 per share, with $46.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.80.

