Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VNLA

In trading on Monday, shares of the VNLA ETF (Symbol: VNLA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.78, changing hands as low as $49.66 per share. VNLA shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VNLA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VNLA's low point in its 52 week range is $48.90 per share, with $50.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.70.

