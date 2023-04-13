Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VITL

In trading on Thursday, shares of Vital Farms Inc (Symbol: VITL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.75, changing hands as low as $13.53 per share. Vital Farms Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VITL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VITL's low point in its 52 week range is $7.89 per share, with $18.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.73.

