Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VICR

In trading on Friday, shares of Vicor Corp (Symbol: VICR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.57, changing hands as low as $58.50 per share. Vicor Corp shares are currently trading down about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VICR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VICR's low point in its 52 week range is $42.90 per share, with $100.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.95.

