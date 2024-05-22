Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VICI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of VICI Properties Inc (Symbol: VICI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.72, changing hands as low as $29.53 per share. VICI Properties Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VICI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VICI's low point in its 52 week range is $26.625 per share, with $33.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.52. The VICI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

