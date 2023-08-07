Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VIAV

In trading on Monday, shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (Symbol: VIAV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.78, changing hands as low as $10.74 per share. Viavi Solutions Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIAV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VIAV's low point in its 52 week range is $8.52 per share, with $16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.86.

