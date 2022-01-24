Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VIAV

In trading on Monday, shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (Symbol: VIAV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.44, changing hands as low as $16.14 per share. Viavi Solutions Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIAV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VIAV's low point in its 52 week range is $14.68 per share, with $18.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.40.

