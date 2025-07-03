Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VGSH

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGSH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.47, changing hands as low as $58.44 per share. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VGSH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VGSH's low point in its 52 week range is $57.92 per share, with $59.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.45.

