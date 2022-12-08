Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VGR

In trading on Thursday, shares of Vector Group Ltd (Symbol: VGR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.84, changing hands as low as $10.76 per share. Vector Group Ltd shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VGR's low point in its 52 week range is $8.64 per share, with $13.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.87.

