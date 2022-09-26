Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - Vermilion Energy

In trading on Monday, shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (TSX: VET.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.56, changing hands as low as $25.22 per share. Vermilion Energy Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VET's low point in its 52 week range is $11.04 per share, with $39.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.22.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.