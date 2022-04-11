Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VECO

In trading on Monday, shares of Veeco Instruments Inc (Symbol: VECO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.28, changing hands as low as $25.16 per share. Veeco Instruments Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VECO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VECO's low point in its 52 week range is $20.13 per share, with $32.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.25.

