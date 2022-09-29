Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Visteon Corp (Symbol: VC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $110.39, changing hands as low as $103.46 per share. Visteon Corp shares are currently trading down about 8.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VC's low point in its 52 week range is $88.82 per share, with $140.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $106.11.

