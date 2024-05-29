Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VBTX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (Symbol: VBTX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.94, changing hands as low as $18.74 per share. Veritex Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VBTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VBTX's low point in its 52 week range is $15.93 per share, with $24.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.96.

