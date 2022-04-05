Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VBR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VBR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $174.31, changing hands as low as $174.19 per share. Vanguard Small-Cap Value shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VBR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VBR's low point in its 52 week range is $160.92 per share, with $187.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $173.27.

