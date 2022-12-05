Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VB

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: VB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $192.20, changing hands as low as $190.76 per share. Vanguard Small-Cap shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VB's low point in its 52 week range is $168.65 per share, with $229.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $191.09.

