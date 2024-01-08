Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VAL

In trading on Monday, shares of Valaris Ltd (Symbol: VAL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $67.35, changing hands as low as $64.80 per share. Valaris Ltd shares are currently trading off about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VAL's low point in its 52 week range is $54.13 per share, with $80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.70.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.