Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - UTF

In trading on Monday, shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (Symbol: UTF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.92, changing hands as low as $27.51 per share. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UTF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UTF's low point in its 52 week range is $24.25 per share, with $29.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.57.

