Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - USNA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of USANA Health Sciences Inc (Symbol: USNA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.86, changing hands as low as $59.90 per share. USANA Health Sciences Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of USNA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, USNA's low point in its 52 week range is $48.61 per share, with $69.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.10.

