Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - USMV

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (Symbol: USMV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $76.61, changing hands as low as $76.04 per share. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of USMV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, USMV's low point in its 52 week range is $70.4406 per share, with $81.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.51.

