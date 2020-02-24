Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - USFD

In trading on Monday, shares of US Foods Holding Corp (Symbol: USFD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.10, changing hands as low as $38.76 per share. US Foods Holding Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of USFD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, USFD's low point in its 52 week range is $33.78 per share, with $43.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.05.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.