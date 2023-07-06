Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - USAC

In trading on Thursday, shares of USA Compression Partners LP (Symbol: USAC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.56, changing hands as low as $19.40 per share. USA Compression Partners LP shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of USAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, USAC's low point in its 52 week range is $15.87 per share, with $21.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.55.

