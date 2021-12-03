Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - URI

In trading on Friday, shares of United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $334.21, changing hands as low as $326.88 per share. United Rentals Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of URI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, URI's low point in its 52 week range is $217.39 per share, with $414.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $329.35. The URI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

