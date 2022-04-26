Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - UNIT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.86, changing hands as low as $12.81 per share. Uniti Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UNIT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UNIT's low point in its 52 week range is $10.25 per share, with $14.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.87.

