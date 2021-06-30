Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - UL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Unilever plc (Symbol: UL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.88, changing hands as low as $58.60 per share. Unilever plc shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UL's low point in its 52 week range is $51.98 per share, with $63.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.78.

