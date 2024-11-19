Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - UHS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $194.62, changing hands as low as $194.01 per share. Universal Health Services, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UHS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UHS's low point in its 52 week range is $133.70 per share, with $243.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $195.29. The UHS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

