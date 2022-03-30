Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - UFPI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of UFP Industries Inc (Symbol: UFPI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $79.60, changing hands as low as $79.51 per share. UFP Industries Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UFPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UFPI's low point in its 52 week range is $67.495 per share, with $94.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.65.

