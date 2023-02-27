Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - UDR

In trading on Monday, shares of UDR Inc (Symbol: UDR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.22, changing hands as low as $42.65 per share. UDR Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UDR's low point in its 52 week range is $37.18 per share, with $60.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.77. The UDR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

