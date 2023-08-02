Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - UDMY

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Udemy Inc (Symbol: UDMY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.11, changing hands as low as $11.10 per share. Udemy Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UDMY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UDMY's low point in its 52 week range is $8.17 per share, with $17.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.32.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.