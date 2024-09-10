Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - UBER

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $68.88, changing hands as low as $67.64 per share. Uber Technologies Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UBER shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UBER's low point in its 52 week range is $40.09 per share, with $82.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.00. The UBER DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

