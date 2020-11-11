Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - UAL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.44, changing hands as low as $38.19 per share. United Airlines Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UAL's low point in its 52 week range is $17.80 per share, with $93.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.51. The UAL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

