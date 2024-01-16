Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - UAA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UAA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.80, changing hands as low as $7.38 per share. Under Armour Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UAA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UAA's low point in its 52 week range is $6.29 per share, with $13.045 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.56.

