Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - UA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.32, changing hands as low as $8.30 per share. Under Armour Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UA's low point in its 52 week range is $5.74 per share, with $16.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.41.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.